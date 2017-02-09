Editorial: Lifesaving lessons

Late last year the USA TODAY and the Associated Press analyzed accidental shootings of minors, the results were startling. During the first six months of 2016, one child was killed every other day due to the mishandling of a gun.

Alabama, according to one source, ranks 11th nationally in accidental shootings involving children.

27 states and D.C. have enacted child access prevention laws which imposes at the highest level criminal liability when a minor gains access to a negligently stored firearm. According to the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, Alabama has no laws on the books that would prevent a child’s access to firearms.

I didn’t have guns in the house growing up. Not that we were opposed to them, we just didn’t have them. I think it is important that if you own guns and have children -- the guns should be locked away in a safe place. Children should only be allowed to handle guns when experienced, gun owning parents are with them.

So, today I ask if you have children at home and you own guns, double-check to make sure your weapons are secured. If you haven’t done so, do it today. Also, be certain you spend whatever time is necessary to teach your kids about gun safety and gun respect. It’s that important so you can prevent a tragedy.

