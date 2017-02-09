ALEA General Counsel files motion to dismiss Collier wrongful termination suit

Michael Robinson, the General Counsel of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, has filed a motion to dismiss the claims brought against him by former ALEA Secretary Spencer Collier.

According to court documents, Robinson says all of his alleged actions were done within the line and scope of his position as General Counsel of ALEA.

Robinson is one of several listed in the wrongful termination lawsuit, filed by Collier in Montgomery County Circuit Court. Robinson was added to the suit in December when Collier filed an amended complaint.

The suit charges Robinson with four counts: negligence, wanton, reckless and/or intentional misconduct, conspiracy, false-light invasion of privacy and intentional interference with business relations.

Alabama's Law Enforcement Secretary Stan Stabler, Gov. Bentley, and Rebekah Mason have all filed motions to dismiss the lawsuit.

