Victim killed in Montgomery drive-by shooting identified

The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of the man shot and killed during a drive-by shooting near downtown Wednesday afternoon.

Chavez Hamilton, 22, of Montgomery, died from his injuries after being hit by gunshots in the 1100 block of Adams Avenue around 4:45 p.m.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the scene where they found Hamilton and two other victims, all suffering gunshot wounds. While Hamilton died, the other two men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation shows the three men were walking down Adams Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire. Investigators do not believe the shooting was random.

No suspects have been named at this point and a motive is not clear.

Members of the community say Hamilton he had been helping care for his slain friend's girlfriend and child and had a child of his own. He was well-known in the neighborhood as being charismatic and funny.

Montgomery Mayor Strange addressed the shooting Thursday morning during his weekly briefing.

"It's an issue of criminal activity. It started elsewhere and ended up in that particular area. We certainly have some leads and hopefully will be able to make some arrests in that," the mayor said.

"This is a classic example of when you're involved in illegal or illicit activities and things don't go your way, the way you solve them is through your weapon. You have to have dispute resolution in other ways. We don't know the age or any other information about the shooter, but this was not random and everything we know at this point indicates the victim was known to the assailant," Strange added.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the Secret Witness at 625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 652-2831. CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information regarding this homicide.

