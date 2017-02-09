Emergency landing made in Montgomery for unresponsive passenger

The flight path of Delta Flight 5101. (Source: Chip Gentry)

A Delta flight from Baton Rouge to Atlanta declared a medical emergency Thursday afternoon, prompting the pilot to land at Montgomery Regional Airport.

According to airport spokesman Chip Gentry, Delta Flight 5101 diverted to Montgomery because a passenger on-board became unresponsive.

Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting units, along with Montgomery Fire Department units responded to the airport.

There's no word at this time on the condition of the passenger.

