2 Selma men confess to string of violent robberies, including church hold-up

Still photo from robbery at the Family Dollar store. The crime was caught on surveillance cameras at the business. (Source: Selma Police Department)

Selma police say two men have confessed to a string of violent crimes that happened over the past six months, including a recent attack on local church leaders.

Orlando Chaney, 19, and Joshua Hardy, 19, both of Selma, have each been charged with nine counts of robbery in the first degree, four counts of assault in the first degree, one count of assault in the second degree, and possession of an illegal firearm.

Authorities are still searching for a third suspect, Lorenzo Butler.

According to officials, the trio was responsible for robberies and assaults in the area around Broad Street and King Street and in the area around Furniss Avenue and First Avenue and admitted to robberies in the area dating back to September.

“Selma is a little bit safer today than it was yesterday,” Mayor Darrio Melton said in a statement Thursday. “We know change won’t come overnight, but each day should be a step in the right direction.”

“Our officers used a variety of law enforcement methods to develop leads and follow through to make these arrests. Their hard work definitely paid off, and we’re going to hand this off to the district attorney’s office to move forward with the prosecution,” added Police Chief Spencer Collier.

Selma investigators say two weeks ago, the three men targeted a well-known Selma pastor and his deacons outside of their church. The victims were lined up to be shot after the suspects took what they wanted.

On the night of Jan. 26, Rev. B.T. Booker Jr. and two of his deacons were locking the doors at Morning Star Baptist Church on Buckeye Avenue around 7 p.m. and coming out to their cars after a board meeting. They noticed three men walking down the street in front of the church.

“They walked by and all of a sudden, before the blink of an eye, they were right on us with guns,” Rev. Booker said. “They told us that it was a robbery and they were pushing us around. They robbed us. They went in our pockets and took our wallets.”

One of the deacons tried to run away, but the suspects caught him and forced him to the ground and put a gun to his head. They went through his pockets and brought him closer to the pastor and the other deacon, in between Booker’s car and the fellowship hall.

The gunmen then demanded the keys to Booker’s car.

“They lined us up to kill us. They told us they were going to kill us with such cursing they were putting on us. One of the fellows that was with them said ‘Let’s not kill them.’ He begged for our lives. He was one of the robbers too. They couldn’t get into my car so they took off running and that was it. It was all less than five minutes,” Rev. Booker added.

A neighbor heard the victims pleading with the gunmen and called police.

Morning Star Baptist Church has since canceled all of its nighttime meetings and is increasing their security measures.

Selma police released surveillance video to WSFA 12 News of a robbery two days earlier at the Family Dollar store nearby on Broad Street, and investigators say it was the same suspects. It happened Jan. 24 around 6:30 p.m.

The footage showed three gunmen with their faces covered. One suspect was armed with a shotgun and the other two had handguns, including one with an extended magazine. As one of the suspects pointed a gun at the cashier behind the counter, the other two stood guard at the door.

They demanded money from the clerk, hit her in the head with a gun, and took cash from the register. They fired several shots inside and outside of the store and even robbed customers at the front door before running away.

Orlando Chaney and Joshua Hardy were arraigned Thursday in Dallas County District Court and their bonds were each set at $5 million.

Their preliminary hearing is set for March 7.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Lorenzo Butler is asked to call law enforcement at (334) 874-6611 or Selma/Dallas County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-442-7463.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.