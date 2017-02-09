Watch Live: 9th Circuit rules on President Trump's immigration b - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Watch Live: 9th Circuit rules on President Trump's immigration ban executive order

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals says it will issue a ruling on President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees and immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The ruling will be given before the close of business Thursday.

