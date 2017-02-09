Crash with injuries on I-85 SB near Tallassee exit blocks 1 lane - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

BREAKING

Crash with injuries on I-85 SB near Tallassee exit blocks 1 lane

Alabama State Troopers confirm they're working a wreck on Interstate 85 southbound at this hour that involves injuries.

The crash is blocking one lane of traffic at mile marker 25, near the Tallassee exit.

Commuters should expect delays or seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly