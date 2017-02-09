North Carolina defensive coordinator Chizik steps down

For the third straight season, the Troy Trojans Men's Golf Team is headed to an NCAA Regional.More >>
Dallas Cowboys linebacker and former University of Alabama player Rolando McClain was arrested in Hartselle on Friday.More >>
Senior midfielder Elizabeth Robertson scored two goals as Montgomery Academy beat Westbrook Christian 2-0 to claim the 2017 Class 1A/3A Girls’ state soccer championship Friday night at John Hunt Park.More >>
The Alabama Hall of Fame is inducting eight remarkable athletes and administrators into the 2017 Class.More >>
Sidney Lanier’s Alfred Thomas has received a nomination for the 2018 All-American Bowl Nomination by the U.S. Army Recruiting Center of Alabama.More >>
The third time was the charm for the Alabama State University softball team in the opening round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament Wednesday morning, claiming an opening round 2-1 victory.More >>
Alabama softball opened play at the 2017 SEC Tournament with a 4-1 win over Arkansas Wednesday afternoon at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.More >>
A date and kickoff time have been set for the 2017 Raycom Media Camellia Bowl which will once again be broadcast on ESPN.More >>
Hunter Allen belted two home runs and Patrick Coffin pitched a career-high nine innings as the Alabama State University baseball team completed a season sweep of Jacksonville State, 9-4, on Tuesday night in a non-conference game at the Wheeler-Watkins Baseball Complex.More >>
The AISA 2A State Title game featured Macon East and Clarke Prep in doubleheader fashion Tuesday. Macon East took the first game 8-4 and it was win or force a third game later in the afternoon.More >>
