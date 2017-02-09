Montgomery woman thanks LifeSouth for saving her life

Jenny Dodson found thanks for her cancer, and for LifeSouth blood donations. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Jenny Dodson said she is “glad” she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer last year because it required her to lean on her faith and gave her a testimony. Now, that she is cancer-free and just celebrated her one year anniversary with her husband, Rad, she says her future is bright.

When she was going through chemotherapy, Dodson hit two bumps in the road: First, her red blood cells count dropped dangerously low. Second, she lost her job. Luckily, a donation through LifeSouth fixed the first issue.

“As I was sitting there watching the blood going into my veins, I was thinking…’This anonymous person has no idea they’re saving my life,” Dodson recalled.

She relied on a natural gift for the other problem.

“I have a God-given artistic talent,” Dodson said. “I started painting wine glasses around Christmas-time, and they sold quick.”

Dodson said she has now sold around 500 painted items, including coffee and beer mugs. With a new business and a testimony of faith, she said she wants donors to be assured that their blood really does save lives.

