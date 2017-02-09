Auburn Trustees confirmed by Alabama Senate

The Alabama State Senate has unanimously confirmed three new at-large members of the Auburn University Board of Trustees.

Lloyd Austin, Raymond Harbert and Quentin Riggins were confirmed on Thursday. Former Alabama House Speaker Seth Hammett represented Gov. Robert Bentley on the committee that selected Austin, Harbert and Riggins out of more than 90 individuals who applied for the at-large positions.

The three are all Auburn graduates: Austin retired last year after a nearly 41-year career in the U.S. Army, most recently serving as commanding general of the U.S. Central Command. Harbert is chairman and chief executive officer of Harbert Management Corporation in Birmingham and will serve his second term on the Auburn governing body. Riggins, a former Auburn student-athlete, is senior vice president for governmental and corporate affairs at Alabama Power.

"They are outstanding leaders, and Gov. Bentley looks forward to their service to the State of Alabama as trustees for one of the nation’s premiere public universities," said Hammett.

In addition to Hammett, the selection committee was composed of Auburn Trustees Charles McCrary and Elizabeth Huntley and two members of the Auburn Alumni Association’s board of directors, Beau Byrd and Jack Fite.

