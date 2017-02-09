ADECA will hold state property auction Wednesday

The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, ADECA, will host the state surplus property auction on Wednesday in Montgomery.

The auction will be held at ADECA's warehouse at 4590 Mobile Highway in Montgomery and will last from 8 a.m. until the last item is sold.

"ADECA's public surplus auctions help individuals and businesses get equipment at bargain prices while helping generate revenue for the state," ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. “This auction is open to the public, so I encourage everyone interested to check out the items up for bid.”

Items that will be in the auction include vehicles, kitchen equipment, office furniture, TVs, computers, and items abandoned voluntarily at airports in the Southeast. For a complete list of items up for bid, visit ADECA's website here.

In order to bid on items, you must either have a photo ID and social security number or an employee ID with you at the time of the auction.

If you would like to inspect the items before you purchase them, ADECA is allowing items to be inspected on-site Monday and Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

While ADECA holds only three public auctions a year, surplus items are available at any time for qualified nonprofit organizations, state agencies, and municipal and county governments.

For more information about the auction, call (334) 284-0577 or visit ADECA's website here.

