NAACP releases statement on Sessions conformation

The Alabama State Conference of the NAACP has released a statement on the confirmation of Sen. Jeff Sessions as U.S Attorney General.

The statement from Alabama NAACP President Bernard Simelton said:

"The Alabama State Conference of the NAACP acknowledges Senator Sessions confirmation as Attorney General of the United States on the eve of February 8, 2017. The Attorney General has significant responsibility to the people of the United States to ensure the laws are enforced fairly and that the Civil Rights, and Voting Rights of all citizens are protected. Senator Sessions and his supporters have stated that he is not a racist, that he will be fair in his judgment and will not let the President influence his decision making. The Alabama State Conference of the NAACP will hold him accountable for all these important decisions coming from the Department of Justice."

The organization was critical of the president's choice for Attorney General and some members staged protests around the state.

