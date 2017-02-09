Lease signed for Montgomery's first brewery

Montgomery resident's Andrew McNally and Tim Doles have just signed a lease for what will soon be Montgomery's first brewery.

The pair have leased a space at 424 Bibb Street to open Common Bond Brewers. Once renovations are completed at the 71-year-old building where the brewery will be located, the brewery will become open to the public.

Alongside brewery equipment, the brewery will also have a beer-tasting taproom and packaged beer for sale. Eventually, local bars and restaurants in Montgomery will have Common Bond on tap. Stores will also carry Common Bond for purchase.

“Common Bond Brewers will be a new gathering spot for Montgomery residents and will also draw passersby off I-65 into the city, as the property is situated directly off exit 172,” says Moore Company Realty President Jerome T. Moore III, CCIM. Moore leased the property to McNally and Doles and is hoping to lease the connecting spot to become developed into a restaurant.

McNally, with an educational and professional background in chemistry, will be the Common Bond brew master with Doles as a business partner. McNally began his craft at brewing in 2010 when he began home brewing.

“When I first got started I could spend hours exploring the chemistry of beer,” McNally says. “With encouragement from friends and family, I imagined creating a brewery where I could work with a team to create high-quality beer for Montgomery residents — and eventually to share across the state and region.”

The pair plan to begin producing three beers initially, a West Coast style IPA, a malty rye amber and a smooth Belgian blond. They plan to introduce additional beers seasonally.

