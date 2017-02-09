Montgomery synagogue addresses anti-Semitism with Anti-Defamation League

Montgomery Rabbis say in just the past couple weeks alone, over 30 Jewish organizations have been the target of bomb threats across the U.S. A Jewish community center in Birmingham received a bomb threat in January and the rise in anti-Semitism has prompted a local synagogue to take action.

From a resurgence in swastika graffiti to a wave of bomb threats and threatening phone calls targeting Jewish community centers across the country, Rabbi Scott Kramer says it’s hard not to look at the political landscape and the rise in nationalism.

Kramer wanted to bring representatives from the Anti-Defamation League and FBI to Montgomery to address the unprecedented wave of anti-Semitism.

"In Montgomery, we have not experienced any anti-Semitism, I've been here 10 years and I haven't experienced anything but that doesn't mean it can't happen,” said Rabbi Kramer, Agudath Israel Etz Ahayem Synagogue.

While Kramer highlights how supportive the community is, vigilance and awareness are seemingly required for worship.

"We have armed guards at all of our services, including the event tonight and we've beefed up our video surveillance,” said Kramer. “Looking at the incidents that recently happened in Quebec City and Charleston, being vigilant just means being aware and being able to respond at a moment’s notice,” Kramer went on to say.

As Anti-Defamation League officials point out, Kramer's concerns are unfortunately a sign of the times

"Normally we have 24, 25 calls a year. This past year, while I don't have all the numbers in, we've had 50, so it's doubled,” said Shelley Rose, Interim Regional Director, Anti-Defamation League, South East Region.

The ADL Interim Regional Director says it’s up to us to be allies and speak out.

“It’s important that those of us who disagree with those hateful views speak out against them,” said Rose.

Rose encourages education, advocacy and making personal connections and points out the silver lining, that people are already standing up and speaking out against the hate.

“People are speaking out and they're saying this is not who we are and this is not who we want to be,” said Rose.

