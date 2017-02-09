AL lawmakers react to Bentley's appointment of Luther Strange

Gov. Robert Bentley's appointment of Attorney General Luther Strange as Jeff Sessions' replacement in the U.S. Senate drew strong reactions from Alabama lawmakers Thursday.

“It’s one of the dumbest things that I have ever seen in my life," Rep. Mike Ball said.

"It creates some real dilemmas,” Sen. Trip Pittman said.

"Well I think it’s awkward," Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh said.

Most of the reactions stem not from issues with Strange but with the situation surrounding the appointment.

Strange was rumored to be investigating the governor, something he did not go into detail on Thursday.

Lawmakers suspended their impeachment investigation into the governor on Nov. 3 after Strange said his office was conducting "related work."

Since that time, lawmakers haven't heard an update on the "related work," and Strange has since interviewed for, and now received, Bentley's appointment to the Senate.

“It makes us all look corrupt. It looks like collusion, and I believe the people of this state deserve better government,” Rep Ed Henry said.

There are plenty of lawmakers who believe Strange will do a good job as a senator, the main issue for lawmakers is the appearance something could have been worked out behind the scenes.

“If we hadn’t had everything that has happened in Alabama politics over the last couple of years, you might say that’s ridiculous, but this is Alabama,” Rep. Allen Farley said.

