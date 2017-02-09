Tough, talented prosecutors round out newly expanded Violent Crime Unit

The Violent Crime Unit in the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office now has four prosecutors and an investigator. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Montgomery's murder rate has prompted the District Attorney’s Office to take action and make changes in order to tackle the growing caseload.

The unit that prosecutes violent crimes has been expanded in order to handle the city's 128 pending homicide cases.

Officials hope the move will help make the wheels of the criminal justice system turn faster for victims’ families.

Kelly Timmons touted the efforts. Her husband, Michael Timmons, was 40 when he lost his life on May 1, 2013 in Montgomery.

Gerald Perry killed Michael Timmons on Alexander Street, not far off of West Fairview Avenue. The two men got into an argument on the sidewalk and Perry chased Michael Timmons down and shot him.

Gerald Perry was convicted and sentenced to 85 years on Jan. 17.

"It was rough. We waited almost three years and eight months to get to where we are now. It was a big release off of me because I didn't hardly sleep because of the stress. I was sick and in the hospital. So we're glad that we got the justice that we got,” Kelly Timmons said. “We talk about him a lot. We try to keep a lot of memories going and try not to do a lot of crying and be sad. But it took a big toll.”

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey doesn't want families like the Timmons to have to wait so long get justice.

He decided to grow the Violent Crime Unit, the team that prosecutes major crimes, like capital murders, murders, and serial robberies and assaults. The unit now has four prosecutors and an investigator.

“We feel that it's important to try to get a handle on prosecuting these cases and try to get these numbers down. It's a shame that victims' families have to wait for so long due to the number of cases that we have pending. We want to try to speed up that process,” Bailey said. “We try to put our very best experienced, talented, prosecutors in that very important unit.”

The members of the unit include Scott Green who has 18 years of experience and has tried more than 100 murder cases, Ben McGough who has six years of experience and moved from the agency’s Street Crimes Unit and John Wilson who is the unit’s investigator.

Leon Hampton is a new addition to the unit. He has 3.5 years of experience and moved from the Street Crimes Unit. Damon Lewis also just joined the group from Alabama’s 5th Judicial Circuit, which consists of Chambers, Macon, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties. He has more than 19 years of experience and has tried more than 100 murder cases.

This week, Lewis received a commendation from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, recognizing him for his work between Oct. 1, 2015 and Oct. 31, 2016 as an Assistant District Attorney in the 5th Circuit, prosecuting 11 highly complex State Bureau of Investigation cases involving violent crimes and multiple defendants. ALEA Secretary Stan Stabler thanked Lewis for his “heroic, loyal and dedicated actions to assist others in a deadly domestic situation."

Even with more prosecutors, the caseload will still be heavy for the unit. Each member has more than 32 murder cases on their plate to prepare for grand jury and trial, which is twice the recommended number, according to the National District Attorneys Association.

And Bailey says the unit keeps falling behind because more murders continue to happen on the city's streets. On Wednesday night, 22-year-old Chavez Hamilton was killed in a drive-by shooting on Adams Avenue. Two other men were wounded.

Beefing up the Violent Crime Unit has taken away from other areas of the District Attorney’s Office, like child sexual assault, domestic violence prosecutions and property crime prosecutions, but resources are tight.

The DA’s Office has seen its budget cut by $1 million since 2008.

“Until the legislature gives the District Attorney's Office proper funding, that's what we're having to live with,” Bailey said. “All of the areas in the office are hurting due to the lack of proper funding. We're just asking that the legislature properly fund this state agency which they have refused to do for the last several years.”

Meanwhile, the tough-as-nails prosecutors in the Violent Crime Unit will be working to take the city's worst criminals off the streets.

“We want to make sure that these violent offenders are convicted and put in prison and taken off our streets. That's why the individuals that we have in our Violent Crime Unit are so important to public safety in our community,” the district attorney said.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Lloria Munnerlyn James says members of the unit are intelligent, determined and tough-as-nails in the courtroom.

“We've got some really great, energetic, aggressive fighters who are here to fight for the citizens of Montgomery. We're really excited to see the kind of work that they're going to do,” James said.

“I hope that all the other families get justice just like we did,” added Kelly Timmons.

