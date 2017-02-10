2017 Home Building and Remolding Expo to feature 'Treehouse Masters' Pete Nelson

The Greater Montgomery Home Building Association is excited to announce that Pete Nelson from Animal Planet’s hit TV show 'Treehouse Masters' will be the featured guest at the 2017 Home Building and Remodeling Expo.

This event is being held on February 24-26 at the Montgomery Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. On Saturday, Nelson, the star of Animal Planet’s ‘Treehouse Master’ and operator of the Nelson Treehouse and Supply, will host a seminar followed by a meet and greet.

This expo is one of Central Alabama’s largest home shows attracting exhibitors from around the southeast.

The theme for this event is green building, which has become a popular concept in new home construction and remodeling. This event brings consumers all the latest trends and technology for the home. Consumers will get a chance to see, learn and buy the latest products and services from reputable companies.

A variety of builders and remodelers will be on hand to answer questions regarding both small and large jobs.

Hours are Friday, February 24 10 a.m to 6 p.m., Saturday, February 25 10 a.m to 6 p.m., and Sunday, February 26 Noon to 5 p.m. The cost to enter is six dollars. Military day is on Friday and all military can enter the show for free with a valid military ID.

For more information about the expo and money-saving coupons, visit the GMHBA website or call 334-277-7766.

