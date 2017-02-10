ADPH: Influenza now widespread across Alabama

Millions of Americans fear the worst as they face so much to lose if Republicans in Congress pass a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.More >>
Scientists have a double-shot of bad news about ticks: There's a new, and potentially fatal, tick-borne illness called Powassan, and this summer looks like it might be one of the worst on record for an increase in tick population.More >>
Drinking among U.S. high school students has plummeted in recent years, a new government report shows.More >>
"Keyhole" arthroscopic surgery should rarely be used to repair arthritic knee joints, a panel of international experts says in new clinical guidelines.More >>
Young adults with HIV who get treatment are living longer in North America and Europe, a new study finds.More >>
Banquet is recalling more than 110,000 pounds of chicken nugget meals because the brownie desserts in them may be contaminated with Salmonella.More >>
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.More >>
Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.More >>
Danny was diagnosed with stage-four throat cancer, and his doctors didn't mince words when describing how he got it: oral sex.More >>
When we think of gastric bypass, we think of surgery to help the overweight lose weight.More >>
During a tech convention in Seattle, the company introduced a wrist wearable they say will ease the tremors of the neurological disease.More >>
Researchers at Xavier and LSU could be on to something big: a recipe that attacks breast cancer cells. An LSU professor came up with the natural mix of antioxidants years ago, and now Xavier researchers look into whether it could work in other cancers.More >>
In food labs, the ASPI team found intermittent fasting, where you stop eating for eight hours during the day, can show tremendous results.More >>
Overexposure to arsenic can lead to developmental problems, heart disease, diabetes and nervous system damage.More >>
The Baby Box Program, which was just getting started in Alabama when new Gov. Kay Ivey pulled the plug on the office that administered it, will continue with her support through a different department, her administration confirmed Tuesday.More >>
Testing for allergies can be a pain, literally. The allergy skin tests are effective but can be itchy and uncomfortable.More >>
