ADPH: Influenza now widespread across Alabama

Young adults with HIV who get treatment are living longer in North America and Europe, a new study finds.

Young adults with HIV who get treatment are living longer in North America and Europe, a new study finds.

"Keyhole" arthroscopic surgery should rarely be used to repair arthritic knee joints, a panel of international experts says in new clinical guidelines.

"Keyhole" arthroscopic surgery should rarely be used to repair arthritic knee joints, a panel of international experts says in new clinical guidelines.

Scientists have a double-shot of bad news about ticks: There's a new, and potentially fatal, tick-borne illness called Powassan, and this summer looks like it might be one of the worst on record for an increase in tick population.

Scientists have a double-shot of bad news about ticks: There's a new, and potentially fatal, tick-borne illness called Powassan, and this summer looks like it might be one of the worst on record for an increase in tick population.

Millions of Americans fear the worst as they face so much to lose if Republicans in Congress pass a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Millions of Americans fear the worst as they face so much to lose if Republicans in Congress pass a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says the spread of influenza-like illness across the state is now widespread. Almost every county has what's considered significant influenza cases.

The CDC says 51 out of 54 states and territories are experiencing elevated levels of flu and flu-like symptoms. Symptoms of the flu include a fever

or chills, headache, soreness, and a feeling of lethargy or fatigue. If you have these symptoms, stay at home.

Typically, the U.S. flu season begins in October, peaks between December and March, then slows through the spring. Health officials say it's not too late to get the flu vaccine.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says, "If you have not taken the flu vaccine yet, we are certainly in the middle of a widespread outbreak of influenza, persons can still benefit from taking the vaccine which is available through private physicians offices, urgent care clinics, pharmacies, and some of our county health departments."



That vaccination is important not only for self-protection, but to keep others from getting the virus, as well. Other steps to protect yourself include washing your hands and using hand sanitizer.

[EXTRA: ADPH Influenza Surveillance Map]

[EXTRA: 10 things you can do to fight the flu]

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.