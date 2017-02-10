Montgomery Ballet gears up for 'Two for Love'

The Montgomery Ballet is gearing up to present their latest production. It’s entitled "Two For Love" and it’s a two-act production just in time for Valentine's Day.

The professional and civic companies will be featured in a classical adaptation of the third act of “Sleeping Beauty”, a classic ballet that is an important part of a ballet company's repertoire.

The professional company will also premiere “Silly Love Songs”, a contemporary ballet set to popular love songs from the 70s. This new work is choreographed by Co-Artistic Director Joseph Villalobos.

The performance will take place at the Sanctuary located at 432 S. Goldthwaite St in the 5 Points/Cottage Hill area in Montgomery Alabama. This venue is described as an intimate setting and the perfect place to get your Valentine's Day weekend started.

Founded in 1958, Montgomery Ballet is the only professional dance company in the city of Montgomery and is one of three in the state of Alabama.

Performances will be offered on Friday February 10th at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, February 11th at 2 p.m. and Sunday February 12th at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.montgomeryballet.org

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All Rights Reserved.