Widow leads charge in home for homeless military veterans

A Montgomery woman has taken the lead to fulfill what she considers a glaring need in Montgomery, a temporary shelter for homeless military veterans.



There doesn't look like much now on 12 East Fairview Avenue but Wanda Kraemer says it will be when all the hammering and sawing are finished.

"This house was in terrible shape," said Kramer.

The restoration is a dream six years in the making which is when Kraemer moved to Montgomery and noticed the number of homeless military veterans around, so she did a little research.

"Well, back in 2010 it was 349 homeless veterans any given day," she said.

Motivated to change lives, Kraemer bought the vacant property and has started the process of transforming it into Veterans Place, one nail at a time.

Kraemer's husband Charles spent more than 20 years in the military and died a few years ago. Kramer says this is being done to honor him.

"He was my inspiration to do this," she said.

Kraemer's dream has the blessing of Montgomery city leaders since it's zoned for either commercial or residential. Kraemer says only homeless military veterans will be accepted and this will not be permanent housing.

"They will have to actively look for a job," Kraemer said.

So far, volunteers have helped resurrect the house but Kraemer has also spent much of her own money getting started. The cottage in the back is almost completed. She is asking for volunteers, regardless of skill level, in carpentry. She also needs any help she can get in terms of building supplies like sheetrock, concrete, etc.

There's a lot of work ahead in the main house but Wanda Kraemer says she's reached the point of no return and is aiming at a mid-summer opening, opening the door to homeless veterans who for now have no place to call home.

"This is vital," said Kraemer.

Kraemer says she will rely solely on references from the VA hospitals and as well other agencies that cater to homeless military veterans.

If you think you could help Kraemer or know someone who can, please call 334-324-4606.

