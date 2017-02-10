Third suspect arrested in violent Selma armed robbery cases

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson confirmed Friday morning that a third suspect has been arrested following an investigation into several violent armed robbery cases in Selma.

Lorenzo Butler was taken into custody and had a court appearance Friday afternoon.

Butler is one of three suspects now in custody. Two others, Joshua Hardy and Orlando Chaney, confessed to their roles in a string of armed robberies that targeted businesses and a local church's leadership.

According to officials, the trio is responsible for robberies and assaults in the area around Broad Street and King Street and in the area around Furniss Avenue and First Avenue. Hardy and Chaney admitted to robberies in the area dating back to September.

Hardy and Chaney are charged with nine counts of robbery in the first degree, four counts of assault in the first degree, one count of assault in the second degree, and possession of an illegal firearm. They're both being held on $5 million bonds.

On Friday, Butler's bond was also set at $5 million. His preliminary hearing has been set for March 7.

According to the district attorney, Butler faces robbery charges and was also involved in the holdups at a local Family Dollar store and a nearby church with Hardy and Chaney.

