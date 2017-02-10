Montgomery man fires up morning commuters

We’ve all had those mornings: You wake up and you just can’t seem to get moving. Coffee or soda won’t help, you’re just in a funk. An easy solution? You may want to change up your morning commute!

“Life don’t come easy,” said Montgomery resident Ronald Edwards. “Some people are down and they just don’t want to go to work.”

Edwards shows up for work every morning around 7 a.m. at an auto body and tire shop in Montgomery but before he punches in and starts work for the day, he has something else to do.

“I’m no spring chicken but I can still get around. I’m just blessed to be alive man. I like to help put a smile on their face and hear them blow their horn or wave their hands out the window.”Edwards said.

Our viewers called and emailed asking us to check this man out and he did not disappoint.

Edwards has been working on cars for more than 30 years. As much as he enjoys finding that perfect tire or getting to shine like a car is brand new, he really loves spreading smiles.

“God wakes me up every morning. I’m 62 years old but a lot of people wouldn’t believe that. I just feels good to get around.”

So he tells drivers to pump it up, give him a honk or a wave, or just a smile will do. If your morning commute could use a kick start, drive by Rockin’ Ronald Edwards on Highway 31 coming from Prattville toward Montgomery.

It’s a pick me up even caffeine can’t compare to. Here’s where you can find the shop he works at, B&N Auto Detailing off the Birmingham Highway.

