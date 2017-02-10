Montgomery man charged after December shooting turns fatal

A Montgomery man is facing murder charges after the victim in a 2016 shooting died on New Year’s day, according to police.

William Kennedy Allen, 33, is charged with murder following the death of Matthew Allen Jones. According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Allen had been previously charged with first-degree assault following the shooting.

According to police, the shooting happened on Dec. 8 at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of East Trinity Drive.

Jones was taken to Baptist Medical Center South for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Jones remained at the hospital until his death.

Duckett says an investigation identified Allen as the suspect in the shooting. Allen was extradited Friday from Cobb County, Georgia where he was being held on an unrelated charged.

Allen was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.

