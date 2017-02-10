Ronnie Gilley released after nearly 80-month prison sentence

Ronnie Gilley at the time of his arrest (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

Ronnie Gilley, the south Alabama developer of the defunct Country Crossing casino, is officially out of prison after serving a nearly 80-month sentence on multiple felony convictions in a federal investigation.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Gilley, 52, was released Friday.

Gilley was the third person in the federal government's probe to plead guilty to attempts at buying pro-gambling legislation in the Alabama Legislature.

Gilley's two lobbyists, Jarrod Massey and Jennifer Pouncy, previously pleaded guilty and agreed to help prosecutors. They admitted offering millions of dollars to legislators to support pro-gambling legislation. Additionally, state Rep. Terry Spicer also pleaded guilty to taking more than $100,000 in bribes from Gilley and Massey.

"The closer I got to the flames, it seems I became engulfed by the fire instead of putting it out," Gilley said in court back in 2011. "I'm sorry, I'm wrong, and my plea is guilty."

Notably, nine other defendants, including sitting legislators and casino owner Milton McGregor, went on trial but were ultimately acquitted on all charges.

