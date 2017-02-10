Precautionary lockdown lifted at ACA, Faulkner after nearby dome - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Precautionary lockdown lifted at ACA, Faulkner after nearby domestic incident

The car crash on W. Vanderbilt Loop. (Source: WSFA 12 News) The car crash on W. Vanderbilt Loop. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Precautionary lockdowns at Faulkner University and Alabama Christian Academy have been lifted after a nearby incident Friday afternoon.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, the lockdown was prompted after a vehicle was involved in a minor crash on Atlanta Highway. The crash was the result of a domestic dispute.

Following the crash, a man fled the vehicle, running toward the area of Faulkner and ACA. Both schools were placed on a precautionary lockdown while law enforcement searched the area.

Investigators took the man into custody near Vanderbilt Loop a short time later. Charges are pending.

Authorities say no firearm was recovered during the arrest and the lockdowns were lifted.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly