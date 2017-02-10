Precautionary lockdown lifted at ACA, Faulkner after nearby domestic incident

Precautionary lockdowns at Faulkner University and Alabama Christian Academy have been lifted after a nearby incident Friday afternoon.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, the lockdown was prompted after a vehicle was involved in a minor crash on Atlanta Highway. The crash was the result of a domestic dispute.

Following the crash, a man fled the vehicle, running toward the area of Faulkner and ACA. Both schools were placed on a precautionary lockdown while law enforcement searched the area.

Investigators took the man into custody near Vanderbilt Loop a short time later. Charges are pending.

Authorities say no firearm was recovered during the arrest and the lockdowns were lifted.

