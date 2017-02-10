City of Evergreen named Bigfoot Capital of Alabama

Evergreen, which is designated as the Collard Green Capital of Alabama, is also now officially the Big Foot Capital of Alabama.

According to Evergreen City Councilman Luther Upton, this all started the second weekend of January during the city's annual Collard Green Festival.

During the festival, Donald McDonald, the host of Killing Bigfoot, and others spoke with officials and residents about the sightings. McDonald says there have been numerous reports of Big Foot sightings within a 20-mile radius of the city.

Following the festival, Upton brought up the idea to have the city named the official Big Foot Capital of Alabama. The council then decided to take a vote on the name, and it passed unanimously.

Officials are now working with lawmakers to get the state to also recognize them too.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All Rights Reserved.