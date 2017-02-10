Houston County Career Academy honored for being a top CTE school

February is Alabama Career and Technical Education month in the state of Alabama. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

February is Alabama Career and Technical Education month in the state of Alabama. State education leaders are out on their 2017 Alabama CTE State Tour looking at some of the most innovative CTE schools.

"Real excited to see the school system has worked with the industry to put together a program that allows students to gain industry skills, become certified, and most importantly, to be able to transition directly to work," said Deputy State Superintendent of Education Phillip Cleveland.

Houston County Career Academy was stop number one of 14 for the board of education, and it was quite noticeable they were impressed.

HCCA has only been open for a few months, but they are wanting to use it as a model for some future CTE schools.

"We have four others going on now in the state," said Cleveland. "I think it is a model that others need to come to Houston County and see how to put this together and how to make it work."

"When we actually opened the doors here, we hit the grounds running with that simulated workplace model and because of that, we feel like we're ahead of some schools who are trying to slowly implement things here and there," said HCCA Director Glenn Maloy.

Students were able to share where learning in an environment such as this benefits them more than just sitting in a classroom.

"It's kind of different,"'said Ashford High senior Drew Beckworth. "He's not really a teacher. You don't get actually taught. It's a lot of hands on stuff. You actually get to do stuff and it's physically hard as well."

Dual enrollment options are available as these kids are earning college credit.

The tour will continue throughout the state of Alabama during the month of February.

