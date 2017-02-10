Alex City man indicted for murder after neighbor shot to death on lawnmower

The Alexander City man accused of shooting his neighbor as he cut his lawn has been indicted for murder. District Attorney Jeremy Duerr confirmed Friday that a grand jury had handed down the indictment against Franklin Price.

Price is charged in the April 2016 death of Elbert Clyde Wilson. He was originally thought to be a witness but was later developed as the suspect.

Wilson, 49, was on his riding lawnmower in his yard at his home on Highway 63 North near North Central Road in April 2016 when a woman driving by saw him fall off of the lawnmower. When she didn't see him get up she got worried and pulled over, thinking he might be suffering a heart attack.

The woman called 911 and, as she tried to turn Wilson over to start CPR, realized she had blood on her hands. She put pressure on his wounds and stayed with Wilson until medics arrived. He was home alone at the time.

Wilson was rushed to Russell Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He had been shot in the upper torso.

Wilson was a truck driver, a short range hauler, described as a hardworking man who took care of his family.

After the deadly shooting, Price told authorities he saw a red truck and its occupants shoot Wilson, his neighbor. It caused unease in the community and the police department was flooded with calls about sightings of red trucks in the area. Concerned citizens were scared to jog, walk their dogs, or work in their yards.

After further investigation, police said inconsistent statements and physical evidence led investigators to consider Price the shooter.

Police executed a warrant for the wooded area adjoining Price’s residence. A rifle, determined to be the weapon used to murder Wilson, was recovered, officials revealed.

The case will now be added to an upcoming trial docket.

