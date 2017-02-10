Heart Gallery Alabama: Kenneth - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Heart Gallery Alabama: Kenneth

By Sally Pitts, Anchor / Reporter
(Source: Cindy Shaver/Heart Gallery Alabama) (Source: Cindy Shaver/Heart Gallery Alabama)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Many children across Alabama have no place to call home. They are in the foster care system.

One of those children is Kenneth.

Kenneth enjoys singing, learning to play instruments, and drawing. He also likes to attend church and learn about God.

Learn more about Kenneth and Heart Gallery Alabama here

