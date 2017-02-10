New push starts to impeach AL. Gov. Robert Bentley

Some Alabama lawmakers are calling for impeachment investigations against Gov. Robert Bentley to resume. The renewed calls came after Bentley appointed Attorney General Luther Strange to fill Jeff Sessions' Senate seat.

The investigations were originally put on hold at Strange's request back in November as he was doing “related work.”

“I hope the truth comes out, I hope justice prevails,” said Rep. Mike Ball (R-Madison County).

The appointment of Strange, who some lawmakers thought was investigating the governor, has put the process into question.

“I think the entire process is tainted at this point,” explained Rep. Ed Henry (R-Hartsell).

Members of the House Judiciary Committee say they are ready to resume the investigation, but leadership is more cautious.

“There is no kind of plan in place to fast track it or move it," stated House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R- Madison County). "We want the process to move the way it should move.”

Committee chairman Mike Jones said he plans to meet with whoever replaces Luther Strange before deciding on the next step. However, he said he is committed to finishing the investigation.

Gov. Bentley appointed former Marshall County District Attorney Steve Marshall as the new attorney general late Friday afternoon.

