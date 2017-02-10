Gov. Bentley appoints new Alabama attorney general

Gov. Robert Bentley has appointed Steve Marshall as the new Alabama Attorney General.

Marshall is the former Marshall County District Attorney.

The governor's office confirmed Marshall was sworn in at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

A formal news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday.

Marshall will fill the position vacated when Bentley appointed Luther Strange to the U.S. Senate.

According to the governor's office, Bentley has interviewed several people for this position since Thursday, including Mary Scott Hunter, Steve Marshall, Alice Martin, Chris McCool, Bryan Taylor, Cam Ward, Tom Whatley and Phil Williams.

“Steve is a well-respected District Attorney with impeccable credentials and strong conservative values,” Governor Bentley said in a statement. “I know he will be a great Attorney General who will uphold the laws of this state and serve the people of Alabama with fairness. Steve has been instrumental in key legislation to protect Alabamians when it comes to opioid abuse, and I know he will continue to uphold the law as he serves as the state’s top law enforcement official.”

Marshall has served as the District Attorney for the 27th Judicial Circuit, which is comprised of Marshall County, since 2001.

Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan released the following statement on the appointment:

"The Alabama Republican Party congratulates Steve Marshall on his appointment to the office of Alabama Attorney General by Governor Bentley. General Marshall is well respected across the state and we look forward to working with him in his new role. The Alabama Republican Party also appreciates General Marshall participating and being an active volunteer in our Party. In 2011, he was selected as a Rising Republican Star. We honor the service of our law enforcement officers and those who defend the laws and rights of our citizens. We are confident that General Marshall will represent our state with the highest integrity."

Barry Matson, executive director of the Alabama District Attorney Association, released this statement:



"This is a good day for all of Alabama and especially for the rule of Law, justice and victims of crime in Alabama. Steve Marshall, as District Attorney, was an incredible prosecutor, who understands that a prosecutor’s oath is to firmly seek justice, tempered with fairness and mercy for every citizen. It's also important to know that Steve Marshall is a good man, perhaps one of the best men I have ever known. Steve is a highly respected member of the Alabama District Attorneys Association and past president. Steve will be an Attorney General that will have the full support of the District Attorneys and has been a voice for the DAs on a state wide and national level as our representative to the National District Attorneys Association giving guidance and counsel on pressing issues throughout."

