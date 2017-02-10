UPDATE: I-85 clear near Auburn after 3-vehicle crash - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

UPDATE: I-85 clear near Auburn after 3-vehicle crash

Auburn police say they've cleared a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 that slowed northbound traffic Friday afternoon.

The crash involved one overturned vehicle, but authorities said there were no life-threatening injuries to report.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

    A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.

