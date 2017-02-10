Tallassee police looking for suspect on multiple felony warrants

A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
A well-known white nationalist was among torch-wielding protesters calling on a Virginia city to block the removal of a Confederate monument.More >>
Tillerson says President Donald Trump is carefully considering how moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem would affect the Mideast peace process.More >>
Here are five ways to make you a less-likely victim of cyberhacking and those who would try to hold your data for ransom.More >>
The cyberextortion attack hitting dozens of countries was a "perfect storm" of sorts.More >>
Boothe was best known for portraying villainous characters in "Deadwood," "Tombstone" and for his Emmy-winning role in the TV movie "The Guyana Tragedy" in which he played cult leader Jim Jones.More >>
Pope Francis has invited faithful in St. Peter's Square to join him in silent prayer for each one's mother, including "those in heaven.".More >>
A Montgomery teenager, who lost her life in a shooting, has been laid to rest.More >>
A Pell City man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Talladega County.More >>
Two men lost their lives in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Henry County, according to the Alabama State Troopers.More >>
Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.More >>
