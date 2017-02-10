Tallassee police looking for suspect on multiple felony warrants - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Tallassee police looking for suspect on multiple felony warrants

Cyrus Dale Stewart (Source: Tallassee Police Department) Cyrus Dale Stewart (Source: Tallassee Police Department)
TALLASSEE, AL (WSFA) -

The Tallassee Police Department is asking the public to be on the looking for Cyrus Dale Stewart.

Stewart is wanted on multiple felony warrants, according to the police department.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Tallassee Police Department at 334-283-6586.

