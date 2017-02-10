Montgomery's first craft brewery hopes to bring the community together

Montgomery will soon be home to its first production brewery.

The craft beer industry has taken off in recent years and now Montgomery will have a place to call their own.

Two Montgomery residents just signed a lease for what will soon be known as Common Bond Brewers, and the owners hope the new business will help folks achieve just that, a common bond over a pint.

Located at 424 Bibb St., Head Brewmaster Andrew McNally hopes to be open in the fall of 2017. He and his partner, Tim Doles, just have to renovate a 71-year-old building downtown first.

The brewery will include a taproom for beer tasting and packaged beer for sale. Common Bond Brews will eventually also be on tap in Montgomery restaurants and bars and available to purchase in stores.

McNally has a passion for home brewing and has a background in chemistry. He says a brewery has the potential to be a pillar of the community and he thinks Common Bond Brewers is filling a void in Montgomery.

"Something that people can, as they're driving down 65 or 85 wherever they're going to the beach or north towards the city or to the mountains, it's a place that Montgomery can say this is Montgomery, this is our beer and I felt that craft beer does that it gives pride into the community," said McNally.

The concept for Common Bond Brewers began back in 2014 when McNally won a home brew contest from Good People Brewing up in Birmingham and things have come full circle, he'll be presenting at Good People next weekend.

McNally and Doles plan to begin producing three flagship beers initially, a West Coast style IPA, a malty rye amber and a smooth Belgian blond. Additional brews will be introduced seasonally as well.

For more information on Common Bond Brewers and to keep updated on their progress, click here.

