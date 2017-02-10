'Put down these guns': Family pleads for peace at vigil for drive-by victim

The search continues for the gunman or gunmen who opened fire on a busy street near downtown Montgomery, killing one man and injuring two others.

On Friday night, the victim's family gathered for a vigil to remember 22-year-old Chavez Hamilton.

The prayer service was held at the corner of St. James and Shepard streets in the neighborhood where Hamilton once lived.

His mother, Laurine Fountain, stood front and center and joined concerned community leaders in issuing a plea for peace on the city’s streets.

“I just fell apart because it's my second child I have to bury from someone killing them. With that said, people need to stop. You all don't know each other and have unnecessary beef. Get in church and get saved. There's too many of you out here dying. You're brothers killing brothers. It made no sense for my son to die. Chavez was a good guy. He kept you laughing and smiling and he had two beautiful children,” Fountain said.

Hamilton’s older brother, D'Angelo, would have turned 28 Friday, the same night as the vigil for Chavez. D'Angelo was killed in 1991 in Montgomery.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 4:45 p.m., Montgomery police officers and paramedics were called to the 1100 block of Adams Avenue after receiving a report of subjects shot.

At the scene, they found Hamilton and two other men suffering from gunshot wounds.

“Guys rolled down the street and they shot him and they killed him,” Fountain said.

The three victims were taken to Jackson Hospital, where Hamilton was pronounced dead.

The other two victim were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“MPD’s investigation indicates the three were walking in the 1100 block of Adams when they were fired upon by occupants of a passing car. Investigators believe the shooting was not a random event. Their investigation is continuing, and no additional information is available for public release,” the Montgomery Police Department stated in a press release Thursday.

On Friday, a spokesman for the agency said the investigation is continuing and no new details were available.

Authorities have asked anyone with information about what happened to step forward.

“I want justice for my son because it was not necessary in no kind of way,” Fountain said. “The people who did it need to come forward or someone who knows something about this case needs to come forward. I'm not going to let it rest. I want everybody and that's just the truth about it.”

Chavez Hamilton's family is in the process of making funeral arrangements.

The other two men injured in the shooting are recovering.

Those who know anything about the fatal incident are asked to call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the Secret Witness Line at 625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 652-2831.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

“If you have any hate against anybody, put that hate away. Put that gun away,” said Jamel Brown, who helped organize the vigil for Hamilton.

“If you can't squash the beef in other ways or other manners, don't take anybody's life. Don't go and shoot up someone's house. Don't try to take someone away from their family. You can see that Chavez was well like and well-remembered by friends and family members. It's sad that this happened. It's just too much that the city of Montgomery is taking when it comes to black on black crime,” he added.

