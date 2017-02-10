ASU seeks season sweep over rival Alabama A&M

Alabama baseball’s Chandler Taylor was selected as the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. The award marks the first in-season conference honor for the Crimson Tide in 2017 and the second weekly league honor Taylor has received during his two-year career at the Capstone.More >>
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Alabama and Autauga Academy tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick of the NFL Draft Thursday night.More >>
Could there be a quarterback battle up in Tuscaloosa?More >>
Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster failed a drug test at the NFL Combine, according to a report by NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.More >>
Takeo Spikes will be honored this weekend in the Magic City as a member of the 2017 Alabama Sports Hall of Fame class of 2017.More >>
Carnell “Cadillac” Williams is one of eight state sports legends that will be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame this weekend.More >>
Auburn quarterback Woody Barrett says he's transferring.More >>
In one of her final weeks with Auburn softball, senior third baseman Kasey Cooper is doing it all.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players arrested April 20 have addressed the issue on social media.More >>
For the third straight season, the Troy Trojans Men's Golf Team is headed to an NCAA Regional.More >>
The third time was the charm for the Alabama State University softball team in the opening round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament Wednesday morning, claiming an opening round 2-1 victory.More >>
Hunter Allen belted two home runs and Patrick Coffin pitched a career-high nine innings as the Alabama State University baseball team completed a season sweep of Jacksonville State, 9-4, on Tuesday night in a non-conference game at the Wheeler-Watkins Baseball Complex.More >>
It's been about six months since the construction on Troy's north end zone project at Veterans Memorial Stadium began. The area has transformed from nothing into the beginning stage of the newMore >>
While Mother Nature was hard at work creating likely the coldest May afternoon in recorded history, there was little that could keep No. 4 Faulkner's (45-10) dominating offense from eventually thawing out.More >>
Dallas Cowboys linebacker and former University of Alabama player Rolando McClain was arrested in Hartselle on Friday.More >>
Senior midfielder Elizabeth Robertson scored two goals as Montgomery Academy beat Westbrook Christian 2-0 to claim the 2017 Class 1A/3A Girls’ state soccer championship Friday night at John Hunt Park.More >>
The Alabama Hall of Fame is inducting eight remarkable athletes and administrators into the 2017 Class.More >>
Sidney Lanier’s Alfred Thomas has received a nomination for the 2018 All-American Bowl Nomination by the U.S. Army Recruiting Center of Alabama.More >>
Alabama softball opened play at the 2017 SEC Tournament with a 4-1 win over Arkansas Wednesday afternoon at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.More >>
A date and kickoff time have been set for the 2017 Raycom Media Camellia Bowl which will once again be broadcast on ESPN.More >>
Hunter Allen belted two home runs and Patrick Coffin pitched a career-high nine innings as the Alabama State University baseball team completed a season sweep of Jacksonville State, 9-4, on Tuesday night in a non-conference game at the Wheeler-Watkins Baseball Complex.More >>
The AISA 2A State Title game featured Macon East and Clarke Prep in doubleheader fashion Tuesday. Macon East took the first game 8-4 and it was win or force a third game later in the afternoon.More >>
