Single-vehicle crash in Barbour Co. claims life of Clio man

A single-vehicle crash in Barbour County on Saturday claimed the life of a Clio man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Reggie Govan, 30, was killed when the 2006 Mitsubishi Galant he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

Govan was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at 12:43 a.m. on Barbour County Road 15, 10 miles south of Clio.

