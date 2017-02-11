Fmr. Alabama AG Luther Strange reacts to Senate Committee Assignments

U.S. Senator Luther Strange released a statement on Friday on receiving his committee assignments for Congress and being sworn into the U.S. Senate.

“It was a great privilege to be sworn-in to the United States Senate yesterday,” said Senator Strange. “As I took the oath of office, I reaffirmed my commitment to working every day to represent the people of Alabama with honor.”

Strange has been assigned to the following committees: Armed Services; Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry; Budget; and Energy and Natural Resources.

“I look forward to hitting the ground running in these four critical committees to advance conservative principles and fight for a more lean and efficient federal government,” added Strange. “Each of these committees impacts hard-working Alabamians all across our state.”

Strange was appointed to the U.S. Senate last week by Governor Robert Bentley as Jeff Sessions' replacement. Strange will hold this position until an election is held to fill the seat.

