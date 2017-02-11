MCSO: Man charged after shooting son Saturday

A man in Montgomery County is being charged with assault after officials say he shot and injured his son.

According to Chief Bryan with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office, Richard A. Buffton is charged with domestic violence assault following Saturday’s shooting.

Deputies responded to the 500 block of Centerpoint road after receiving a call about a shooting. Officials say the initial investigation revealed that the shooting was the result of a domestic situation that turned violent between Buffton and his son.

The son, who has not been named, is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.

