Little Caesars' Love Kitchen stops in Opelika

On Saturday, the Little Caesars' Love Kitchen made a stop in Opelika to serve those in need.

The 18-wheeler pizza kitchen on wheels provided fresh, hot pizza to more than 200 people.

Little Caesars partnered with Christian Care Ministries Soup Kitchen for the event.

CCM serves hot meals weekly to people living in the Housing Project of Samford Homes.

"Christian Care Ministries does a good job, but to have a restaurant come in this lightens the burden. Our people like to do it. They like to get out of the store and do something different. It gives them a challenge, to make so many pizzas in a short amount of time. We enjoy doing it," said Tony Moyer, Little Caesars Franchisee.

Over the past 30 years, Little Caesars' Love Kitchen has fed nearly three million people.

