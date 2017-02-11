Little Caesars' Love Kitchen stops in Opelika

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy's back came from a taser.
The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.
The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.
The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Sweet Water High School won the 2017 AHSAA Class 1A state baseball title with an 8-7 win in game three against Decatur Heritage.
Advocate groups are lashing out at lawmakers over the move to defund a system designed to update Alabama crime victims. They're asking the governor for help to keep the system up and running.
The Alabama Senate has voted to require insurers to cover autism therapy but only until the child turns 18.
It's a great day at Chick-fil-A especially when new menu items are released. Chick-fil-A is embracing the flavors of summertime with two new backyard barbecue-inspired menu items available for a limited time.
The city of Auburn has made Southern Living Magazine's top ten list of the south's best small towns.
Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.