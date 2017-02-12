Shoppers expected to spend less this Valentine's Day

According to the Alabama Retail Association, a national survey revealed Americans are expected to spend a record low on Valentine’s Day merchandise this year.

ARA’s Melissa Warnke said the number of people who said they plan to celebrate the day of love has d ropped almost 10 percentage points in the last 10 years, from 63 percent in 2007 to 54 percent this year.

“We don't feel this means people in Alabama feel less confident about their spending power; they're simply just choosing to be more frugal,” Warnke said.

National surveys showed that Americans anticipate they will spend about $136.57 this year for the holiday, compared to last year’s average of $146.84, which was an average high. Though the difference is about $10, some retailers said they are feeling the change.

Sandra Ingram travels from Phenix City every year to sell Valentine’s Day gift baskets from a kiosk in Eastdale Mall. She said this year has been slower than usual.

“Usually by this time, I would be nearly sold out,” Ingram said. “I started selling yesterday, and for a while, I thought I wouldn’t make any sales. Finally, I made some sales, but I’m just hoping it gets better tomorrow and Tuesday.”

According to Warnke, Alabama shoppers tend to spend right at, or a little more, than the national average. However, she said ARA expects people to focus more on sentimental, less-expensive gifts for V-Day, especially following such a strong holiday shopping season.

Team members at Great American Cookie said they have been as busy as ever. The shop in Eastdale Mall had to open a second pop-up shop in addition to its usual storefront to allow for more space to make orders.

“We’ve got a lot of orders ready for tomorrow and for Tuesday, which is Valentine’s Day,” Great American Cookie’s Mary McGuire said. “We’re expecting a lot more calls.”

The cookie shop has already completed about 100 custom orders, not including their pre-made Valentine’s Day products and all of the people McGuire said are sure to come at the last minute.

Eastdale Mall will host a number of pop-up shops to help people get the right gift for their special someone this Valentine’s Day, including a gift wrapping service with proceeds going toward the mall’s Teen Team.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All Rights Reserved.