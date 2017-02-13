UPDATE: All lanes of I-65 SB near River Bridge back open

All lanes of I-65 southbound near the River Bridge are back open after a crash caused heavy delays Monday morning, according to cameras provided by the Alabama Dept. of Transportation.
Motorists saw delays from the Clay Street exit at the River Bridge to the first Prattville exit at Cobbs Ford road.
Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
12 East Delano Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36105
(334) 288-1212
publicfile@wsfa.com
(334) 613-8256EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.