Weather Blog: Monday sunshine, Wednesday storms

An overnight cold front has now passed through Alabama, allowing cooler air and clearer conditions to spill into our region. It should be a beautiful start to the workweek, and Valentine's Day Tuesday doesn't look half bad either. But our next system will bring showers and storms back into the picture by Wednesday morning...

TODAY: It's cooler, but it's also sunnier. We'll enjoy blue skies all day long as high warm into the middle 60s. It won't be the near 80-degree weather we saw Sunday, but no complaints.

VALENTINE'S DAY: Partly cloudy skies get us to around 70 degrees tomorrow, making for a wonderful outdoor forecast for whatever plans you may have. Clouds will start to increase from the west after dark with a few showers developing after midnight.

NEXT STORM SYSTEM: Upper level energy that has been slow to move eastward across the country will finally impact us after midnight into Wednesday morning. Models have trended slightly northward with the track of a surface low Wednesday morning, suggesting the center ends up closer to Tuscaloosa than around Montgomery. That more northerly track would allow the warm sector to press northward, putting some of us in a region where strong to marginally severe thunderstorms could develop.

It's a very low-end threat, highly conditional on that northerly track. If the low ends up southward, we're just looking at rain and rumbles. But I've seen enough suggestion on the northerly track this morning to introduce a low-end risk for severe thunderstorms Wednesday morning from a rough window of 3am-9am. Once the cold front clears, we dry out into Wednesday afternoon.

REST OF THE WEEK: The end of the week looks seasonable and dry before another warmup kicks back in for the weekend.

