Recipe: Chocolate and raspberry custard in a jar - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Recipe: Chocolate and raspberry custard in a jar

(Source: Firebirds Wood Fire Grill) (Source: Firebirds Wood Fire Grill)
MONTGOMERY, AL -

Chocolate and Raspberry Custard in a Jar

Serves 4
Ingredients:
4 – 6oz Mason jars
1 cup – Heavy cream
2 cups – Semi sweet chocolate chips
1 cup – Milk
1 cup – Greek yogurt
2 each– 1oz packages of chocolate pudding mix
4oz – Raspberry sauce
16 - Fresh Raspberries
Chocolate granola
Vanilla whipped cream, as desired


Directions:
Place heavy cream in pot on medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Turn off the heat and add the chocolate chips. Stir with a whisk until smooth and the chocolate is completely melted. Set aside and cool to room temperature.  Reserve 1/2 cup of the chocolate ganache.  In a mixing bowl, add milk, yogurt and chocolate ganache (other than 1/2 cup) and mix well. Stir in the pudding mix until fully incorporated. Pour 5 oz. of the custard into a dessert dish or jar top it off with the 1oz reserved ganache per jar.  Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Top with raspberry sauce, vanilla whipped cream, fresh raspberries and chocolate granola. Garnish with a fresh sprig of mint.  

This recipe was contributed by Firebirds Wood Fire Grill in Montgomery

Powered by Frankly