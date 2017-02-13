Lawmaker concerned with delayed special election for AL Senate seat

One lawmaker says the special election to replace U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' senator seat is illegal.

After appointing Luther Strange to the seat, Governor Robert Bentley expressed that the special election to find a permanent replacement for the position would be held during the 2018 general election.

According to Representative Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa), this is a crystal clear violation of a law. England says the law requires Bentley to call the election forthwith. By waiting until the November 2018 general election, Strange would serve more than a year and a half in the position without a public vote.

“That vital to Alabama governance should not be occupied for a year and a half by a person who was not elected. England said. “So I think the point here is the law requires it to be forthwith because a person of that much importance should be elected by the people .”

England says he is looking into what his next step may be to fix the situation.

Secretary of State John Merrill reacted to England's comments, saying that while the state statute calls for a special election to be forthwith, that word forthwith means as soon as possible or immediately.

The thing complicating this problem, according to Merrill, is that the decision is strictly up to Bentley.

Merrill said the only way to change the governor’s date would be a court case, which could take months.

