Special grand jury reviewing killing of Prattville's Shannon Paulk

Fifteen years after the discovery of the remains of Shannon Paulk, the 11-year-old whose disappearance and murder rocked the Prattville community, a special Autauga County grand jury is taking an in-depth look at the case.

According to the Prattville Police Department, it is a fact-finding grand jury, not an indictment grand jury.

"Our main goal since Shannon Paulk came up missing in 2001 is to find her killer and bring her killer to justice so it's more of an investigative grand jury. We’re just trying to present evidence as it comes in and evidence that was recovered years ago to the grand jury to make sure we’re moving in the right direction," explained Cpt. Jeff Hassell, who oversees PPD's Criminal Investigations Division.

Prattville investigators have worked closely with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to find Paulk's killer over the years. This week, the Autauga County District Attorney's Office convened the special grand jury to review all of the physical evidence and statements.

The Grand Jury Secrecy Act prohibits District Attorney Randall Houston from discussing anything going on with a grand jury, but he did provide an update on the investigation into Paulk's murder.

He says over the past year, the case has been reviewed by ALEA's Cold Case Unit. Members of the unit have worked exclusively on the probe.

"What they’ve done that’s been a monumental endeavor is they’ve gathered all the evidence from all the agencies that were originally involved in this case. They’ve taken the physical evidence, the statements and they’ve put everything together and now they have it under one umbrella. That’s been fantastic," Houston said. "The biggest thing is getting all of the evidence in one place and going through it."

Paulk, who would have been 26 years old this year, was last seen on Aug. 16, 2001, talking to an unknown man in a vehicle. Two months later, hunters discovered her remains off of Autauga County Road 66, in the Autauga County Wildlife Management area.

Authorities remained uncertain of who kidnapped and killed the 11-year-old from near her home at Prattville's Candlestick Trailer Park just off U.S. Highway 31. In 2007, they released a rough sketch of the man seen with Shannon on the day she disappeared.

Paulk’s case was featured nationally on America's Most Wanted and drew attention when it was discovered her case was eerily similar to the disappearance of at least two other 11-year-old Caucasian girls in Twiggs County, Georgia and Northport, Alabama. In each case, the child was abducted from a trailer park with construction going on nearby. The disappearances each happened in the month of August.

Teresa Dean vanished in Twiggs County, GA. No clues as to what happened to her have been found. Heaven LaShae Ross was taken in Northport, AL. Her remains were found under an abandoned house in Holt three years after she disappeared.

Police have never released any solid evidence to support the theory that the cases could be linked.

The Prattville murder of Shannon Paulk received even more exposure when Pauley Perrette, an actress who stars in the prime time crime drama NCIS, got involved in attempt to help uncover new developments. Perrette was touched by Shannon's story because she has family ties to the Prattville area. She donated a $10,000 reward to help catch the young girl's killer.

The case has never been closed and officials said it will remain open until it is resolved.

DA Houston says whenever he drives past Candlestick Trailer Park, he thinks about Shannon Paulk and what happened to her.

"You’ve got young child that was taken from a very populated area and abducted in plain sight. Anyone who is a parent can understand the horror of the thought of having your child taken. And for a long time, it affected this community and I think it still affects people every day when they think about it," he added.

The murder occurred shortly after Houston took office and when he retires, he would like to see the case resolved.

"It’s one of the main cases that we’ve had in this circuit that remains open under my tenure. It’s a horrible thing for this community. We lost an innocent child," the district attorney said.

The special grand jury will be in place for six months. Anytime authorities get new evidence that is pertinent to the case, they can convene the grand jury and present the evidence to them.

It's customary to have an 18-member panel for grand jury.

Cpt. Hassell says the Prattville Police Department is dedicated to getting justice for Shannon.

"I don’t want to send the wrong impression that we have a suspect. This is a review-type grand jury. We ask for any assistance out there. If anyone out there can think of anything that would help us in the investigation, please give us a call down at the police department," he said.

Houston confirmed that evidence is being retested in the case.

"Now we have access to some tests, some scientific tests, that weren’t available 16 years ago so we’re sending things to be tested that couldn’t be tested before and we’re still discovering new evidence," he stated.

"With new technology out there, we want to look at all of the evidence to make sure we didn't miss anything 15 years ago... and maybe get some more leads," Hassell added.

The district attorney also explained that there are certain things a grand jury can do in terms of interviewing witnesses and having a mechanism to ensure that they’re being honest.

Investigative grand juries can interview people under oath to determine if their statements to police, if given, remain the same.

"People can tell law enforcement that they don’t want to talk. If you do talk to law enforcement and you lie, there’s nothing we can do. However, with a grand jury, you receive a subpoena and if you lie, you can be punished for perjury. If you refuse to cooperate, you can be charged with contempt of court," Houston said.

Members of the community touted the commitment of law enforcement and the District Attorney's Office to identifying Paulk's killer and finding answers for her loved ones.

"They need closure," one Prattville resident said.

