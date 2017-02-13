Dothan police open homicide investigation after woman found dead

The Dothan Police Department is investigating the homicide of a woman Sunday night.

According to the Dothan Police Department's Facebook page, at approximately 6:15 p.m. officers responded to a call to Johnson Homes in reference to the victim, Alicia Sherell Kelley of Johnson Circle, not breathing. The officers discovered when they arrived that Kelley was deceased.

Officers called investigators to the location to conduct a death investigation. After processing the scene and collecting evidence throughout the night, the investigators and crime scene technicians determined Kelley had died as a result of a homicide.

Dothan police urge anyone with information about this crime to contact the station at 334-793-2015 or CrimeStoppers at 334-793-7000.

