Dothan police open homicide investigation after woman found dead

DOTHAN, AL

The Dothan Police Department is investigating the homicide of a woman Sunday night.

According to the Dothan Police Department's Facebook page, at approximately 6:15 p.m. officers responded to a call to Johnson Homes in reference to the victim, Alicia Sherell Kelley of Johnson Circle, not breathing. The officers discovered when they arrived that Kelley was deceased.

Officers called investigators to the location to conduct a death investigation. After processing the scene and collecting evidence throughout the night, the investigators and crime scene technicians determined Kelley had died as a result of a homicide. 

Dothan police urge anyone with information about this crime to contact the station at 334-793-2015 or CrimeStoppers at 334-793-7000. 

  Authorities: Rats bit SWAR baby 75-100 times; parents arrested

    Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.

  Families get into fist fight at high school graduation

    A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.

  No contact with children ordered for parents of infant mauled by rats

    A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.  

