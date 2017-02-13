Retired school superintendent shares advice with MPS leaders - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Retired school superintendent shares advice with MPS leaders

SELMA, AL (WSFA) -

Someone who is keeping a close eye on the impending takeover of Montgomery County schools is a man who's been there and done that.

You may recall it was Dr. Larry DiChiara who spearheaded the intervention of Selma city schools three years ago, a school district that was in a big mess financially, academically with personnel issues.

"We dictated a bunch of change. Change is never easy," DiChiara said.

DiChiara has a word of advice for Montgomery County leaders; don't fight the intervention. 

"Absolutely not. I would say to them cooperate, collaborate with them, share information that will help the team perform better, share background information so that they know what they're up against so they can these changes," said Dr. DiChiara.

Even though DiChiara is not involved in Montgomery's takeover, the framework of a takeover is essentially the same.

"That team that comes in there has the full authority of the state superintendent and the state school board," DiChiara said.

Alabama Department of Education officials say Selma remains on 'intervention' status but there've been no major issues reported since the bulk of the intervention team left last year.

Dr. DiChiara has since retired and hosts a daily radio show on integrity in Auburn.

State education officials say Montgomery's takeover should last anywhere from three to five years and cost close to $1 million.

