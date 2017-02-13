Billboards urge removal of hot dogs from Children's of Alabama

One group is calling on Children's of Alabama hospital to ban hot dogs, saying they believe it's hazardous to your child's health.

The billboards, which feature a little girl holding a hot dog and the words "choking risk now, cancer risk later", urges people to contact children's hospital and ask them to stop serving hot dogs.

The Physicians Committee Responsible Medicine, the group responsible for the billboards, recently released a report saying 72 percent of children's hospitals nationwide serve hot dogs to patients. Children's of Alabama was one of the hospitals on that list.

The group says they want the food item taken off the menu and replaced with healthier options. They also say hot dogs are the number one choking risk for children and are also linked to colon cancer.

Children's of Alabama released a statement, on Monday, saying in part that they agree hot dogs are a choking hazard for young children but the hospital only serves them to patients older than six and only if the parents order a hot dog.

