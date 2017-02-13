Encouraging 3rd graders to succeed at Garrett Elementary - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Class Act

Encouraging 3rd graders to succeed at Garrett Elementary

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Although she may have decided to become a teacher later in life, one educator in Montgomery is showing her students that hard work and perseverance pays off. 

Mrs. Patti Burgener thinks her 3rd graders are the perfect age for her to teach.  

"Well they are at that age where they still have some independence, but they also still need you, and they are just so ready to learn," Patti Burgener said. "You can really sharp their character. I am really big on positive character education."

Mrs. Burgener encourages each kid to work hard and never give up and each step of the way she will be there to provide them with the tools that are necessary to succeed.

"If my children do not have the tools that they need, then they cannot do their job," Burgener said. "You know, if a carpenter doesn't have his tools, he can't do his job. You can't just take a book and expected an 8-year-old to sit there and look at the book and know about fractions like what we are doing in class today. They have to experience it, that's what I believe. You have to give them their tools."

Another teacher at Garrett Elementary school sent in the nomination because her child was in Burgener's class and believes she Burgener is an amazing role model.

"That touches me to the core of my being because as a mother for someone to say that about me, but also for them to be a co-worker who recognizes that it's amazing and I am so appreciative that someone recognizes it." Burgener said.

